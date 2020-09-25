By Mr. Joe Walker, Managing Editor of MuskegonTribune.com

You and I could likely have a lengthy discussion about all the negative aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we’re not going to talk about that here. We should look at the bright side.

People have loathed being stuck at home but there have been benefits. My late grandmother would call those benefits “blessings in disguise”.

A popular New Year resolution is to live a healthier life and get into better physical shape. People often return this goal, siting lack of time as their setback.

With Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” initiative people found themselves mostly confined to their residence. Before long they started getting bored with their normal, everyday routines.

To spice things up people began to invest time in activities, like exercise, that they previously thought they were too busy for.

I live in an area that’s regularly frequented by walkers, joggers and bikers. My kitchen and bedroom windows are like exercise TV. I’m used to seeing them go by on the sidewalks and in the bike lanes closest to my yard, as well as the ones across the street.

Since the pandemic that walker, jogger, biker traffic looks as though it’s tripled. Honestly, I should be right out there with them. I actually went bike shopping only to discover bikes were sold out across the county!

It is remarkable to see you all lifting yourselves from ruts to exercise more. I just hope on November 3rd that you don’t neglect to lift your voices.

Our country is in bad shape. And I understand that many of you, as you may have sited, didn’t have enough time to make it to the polls in 2016. Unfortunately, but also thankfully, the pandemic has changed that. It’s been a blessing in disguise.

You’re not too busy to exercise your right to vote.