Career Tech Center student named Top Dog in Ferris State competition

MUSKEGON- Noah Boggess (Montague) a Machining/Engineering Technologies student at the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, was awarded Top Dog (in reference to FSU’s bulldog mascot) status for his performance in the Ferris State University (FSU) Machining Competition. The contest, featuring 47 students from ten career tech centers across the state, tested student’s machining skills on the manual mill, manual lathe, or a combination project.

FSU sent raw material, blueprints, and dimensional check sheets to each tech center. The students were judged on dimensional correctness, overall craftsmanship, and total time to complete their part.

“I am so proud of Noah’s placement and dedication to our programs,” said Brent Nummerdor, CTC Machining/Engineering Technology Instructor.

“This year we decided against naming first, second, and third place for each of the three categories,” shared Mark Rusco, Faculty and Program Coordinator for FSU’s College of Engineering Technology. “Instead, we scored the parts and selected the top three from each group and decided to call those students the Top Dogs in their group.”

Each Top Dog, three per category, will receive an FSU sweatshirt and a $500 scholarship certificate to Ferris State.

To learn more about the Machining/Engineering Technology program, or any of the 15 other career-prep programs at the