By Mr. Joe Walker

Social media group Black Wall Street Muskegon is hosting their 1st Annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween day, Saturday October 31st.

The group’s founder Lashae Simmons says motivation behind their trick-or-treating alternative was “to provide positive experiences for children in urban areas everywhere.”

The free event will offer food, games, prizes and treats to attendees of all ages. It will be held in the parking lot of Covenant Community Church, located at 134 E. Barney from 5:30PM – 8PM.

“Our children shouldn’t have to go out of their neighborhood for good experiences and quality candy as it relates to Halloween,” Simmons says.

Black Wall Street Muskegon is a Facebook group of 3,900 Black business owners and their supporters from the Muskegon area. Founded by Lashae Simmons and Calvin’Nae Simmons in April of 2019, its creation was inspired by the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma historically remembered as “Black Wall Street”. A community of more than 10,000 prospering African-Americans, it was destroyed by a racist mob on March 31, 1921.

Simmons notes the core of their group’s efforts is to bring awareness, opportunities, and economic stability to black owned businesses in the Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and surrounding areas. “Through all of our endeavors we hope to display the conviction behind our beliefs,” Simmons says.