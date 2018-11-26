FLINT – Baker College, Michigan’s largest independent not-for-profit college, and the number one private transfer school in the state, has launched “Transfer Tuesday,” weekly events at all of its campus locations for students looking to complete a degree started at another institution.

At Transfer Tuesday, held weekly from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at every Baker College campus’ Enrollment Office, students will have an opportunity to apply for admission to Baker College, The Culinary Institute of Michigan or The Auto Diesel Institute of Michigan. Students can speak with an enrollment specialist about transfer credits, have unofficial transcripts evaluated and receive an immediate admissions decision, as well as discuss Financial Aid options and Transfer Scholarships, and schedule a campus tour.

The November Transfer Tuesday events will have a special focus on several of Baker College’s limited-enrollment, no waitlist health sciences degree programs, including: Nursing Pre-Licensure (BSN), Physical Therapist Assistant (AAS), Radiation Therapy (BS) and Veterinary Technology (AAS).

“We’re working to make a degree from Baker College a reality for as many as possible,” said Bart Daig, Baker College system president. “Whether your higher education journey began at a community college, vocational school or another college or university, we’re happy to ensure it ends with a degree from Baker.”

Interested students are encouraged to bring an unofficial copy of school transcripts for evaluation at Transfer Tuesday. Additionally, students can request to have official transcripts sent from prior institutions to Baker College in advance of the weekly events. For more information, interested transfer students can visit www.baker.edu, email GetEnrolled@baker.edu or call 855.487.7888.