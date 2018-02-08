MCC’s 19th Annual Global Awareness Festival on Feb. 20-23, 2017 will focus on islands of the World with a series of lectures, films, cuisine and music to bring awareness to that region’s population, culture, cuisine and political issues.

Each year, the Global Awareness Festival highlights a different geographic area of the world. All Global Awareness Festival events are free. For more information, contact Kathy Tosa at (231) 777-0380 or katherine.tosa@muskegoncc.edu. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of this year’s festival:

Tuesday, February 20

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tattoos– Are they Beautiful or Vulgar? Survey and art display Phi Theta Kappa, Collegiate Hall

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Display of Global Awareness Festival Posters, Collegiate Hall

10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Film: “Whale Rider.” A Maori tribe must contend with the distinctly nontraditional concept of having a female leader when the intended heir to the throne dies.Blue and Gold Room

5:30-7:30 p.m. – Women’s Achievements in the Islands. A look at notable women by students in the Women’s and Gender Studies class, Blue and Gold Room

Wednesday, February 21

Global Topic Investigations, Blue and Gold Room:

10:15 – 10:45 a.m. The Formation of Islands. Amber Kumpf, MCC Geologist and Oceanographer

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Haida Gwaii – All You Wanted to Know and More! Ann Hesselsweet, Science Educator

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Reef Check – Post Hurricane Reef Survey. Marissa Hassevoort, MCC student

Break – Student Union:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Caribbean Meal at the Brooksider

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wild Wacky Wednesday -Kwame James sings Island Music

12:15 p.m. Presentation of GAF Poster Contest Winner, President Dale Nesbary

Global Topic Investigations, Blue and Gold Room:

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Guam: Where America’s Day Begins. Diana Casey, MCC Geographer

1:45 – 2:15 p.m. Föhr – Take a Walk on the Wild Side. Katherine Tosa, Retired MCC German Educator and Historian

2:30 –3:00 p.m. Cuba – Visit it Now! Chevys, Cement and Salsa. Joyce Cawthon, Retired Educator

3:15 – 3:45 p.m. Surviving Paradise – Teaching English in the Marshall Islands. Lance Marczak, World Teach and MCC Graduate

Thursday, February 22

Noon – 2 p.m. Film: “The Impossible.” The incredible true story of a family caught in one of the worst natural catastrophes of our time – the 2004 Indonesian tsunami, Blue and Gold Room

7 – 8 p.m. “Dominica – Hidden Jewel of the Caribbean.” Laurie Gasahl Ph.D. Geographer 6:30 – 7 p.m. Reception with Caribbean appetizers, Blue and Gold Room

Friday, February 23

10-10:30 a.m. Culture and Tattoos of New Zealand’s Indigenous People – the Maori. Presented by Phi Theta Kappa, Honorary Society, Blue and Gold Room

10:30 a.m. – Noon Film: “Chasing Coral” Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. A team of divers, photographers and scientists set out on an ocean adventure to discover why and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world. Blue and Gold Room

Week-Long Events

International cuisine will be featured by the campus food service. Caribbean Meal – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Try a tropical smoothie – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



International artifacts will be displayed at the main campus entrance.

Flags representing approximately 200 nations will decorate the main campus hallways.