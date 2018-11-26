LANSING, Mich. – $1 million in grant funding has been awarded to 22 Michigan colleges and universities to help prevent sexual assault on campus thanks to Michigan’s Campus Sexual Assault Grant Program (CSAGP). This year marks the highest investment in the program to date, with more than $2.5 million in grant funding available since it was launched in 2015 by First Lady Sue Snyder.

“I’m proud that Michigan continues to be a leader in campus sexual assault awareness and prevention,” Sue Snyder said. “These grants enable our colleges and universities to develop innovative, evidence-based campaigns and strategies to help make our campuses safer—for students and survivors.

“I thank the Governor and my partners in the Legislature for their bipartisan support of this program, and I hope to see it continue long into the future. Our work is far from over, and we must continue investing in programs that will help inform and empower students and institutional leadership to prevent sexual assault on Michigan’s campuses.”

The grant program, which for the fourth consecutive year is administered by the Michigan State Police, aims to change the overall culture of sexual assault among the college-age population. This year 22 community colleges and universities will receive $1 million in state grant funds appropriated from the FY 2019 General Fund. Universities, colleges and community colleges receiving full or partial funding from the 2018 CSAGP include:

Albion College $71,030

Aquinas College $11,695

Central Michigan University $34,282

Davenport University $22,225

Eastern Michigan University $68,693

Ferris State University $39,675

Finlandia University $20,400

Glen Oaks Community College $33,092

Grand Valley State University $248,039

Jackson College $21,675

Lake Michigan College $6,500

Lake Superior State University $24,300

Lawrence Technological University $19,640

Michigan Technological University $21,796

Monroe County Community College $21,050

Northern Michigan University $15,395

Northwestern Michigan College $7,750

Oakland University $16,355

University of Michigan $21,091

University of Michigan – Flint $125,175

Wayne State University $17,585

Western Michigan University $132,557

The purpose of this grant is to fund the development of new and innovative programs to reduce and/or eliminate sexual assault on college campuses, with the goal of improving the safety and security of all students. The grant application review committee included representatives from the Michigan State Police, the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board and the Executive Office of the Governor.

Grant recipients have until Nov. 30, 2019 to spend their awards. A complete list of award recipients is available at www.michigan.gov/cjgrants.