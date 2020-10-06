President Donald Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday October 2, 2020 after displaying symptoms associated with his COVID-19 diagnoses.

After treatment and reported recovery in a remarkable amount of time for a coronavirus patient, Trump, 74, was released from the hospital on the evening of Friday Oct. 5th.

Before his discharge Trump posted the following tweet on his official Twitter account: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Soon after his post, hashtags #TrumpCovidHoax and #TrumpLied200KDied both began trending on the popular social media platform. Both continue to be top trends a day later.

Consistent among twitter responses was the number of people who have lost their lives and loved ones to the novel coronavirus.

To date more than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 7.5 million have been infected. There are 35.5 million cases reported worldwide with more than 1 million deaths. Reported recoveries stand at more than 24 million.

According to sources close to the Trump administration, the President’s health is still being monitored.