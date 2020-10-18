By Mr. Joe Walker

Tribune Writer

President Donald Trump held a rally at Muskegon County Airport in Muskegon, MI on October 17, 2020. This is the fourth time a sitting president has visited the city.

Thousands gathered at the airport to hear Trump speak with just over 2 weeks before the November 3rd Election Day.

The 45th U.S. President touted his accomplishments during his current term; some of them accurate and others embellished or unproven.

Trump told his supporters “prosperity would surge” if they voted for him, promising 2021 would rank as an all-time great year.

Millions of Americans have been left unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year with more than 200,000 dead from the corona virus. There have been more than 7,000 deaths in Michigan with more than 150,000 reported cases. Many throughout the state are hoping for a brighter immediate future.

On October 2 it was reported that President Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for coronavirus. Trumped was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and released October 5. Several members of the President’s personal and White House staff have since tested positive.

During the Muskegon rally President Trump acknowledged Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handing of the state’s pandemic measures. Trump made note of Michigan Supreme Court ruling that Gov. Whitmer lacks the authority to issue executive orders under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.

Trump also brought attention to the plotted kidnapping of Whitmer. He said, “I guess they say she was threatened.” Trump’s supporters began chanting “Lock her up!”

Gov. Whitmer responded with this statement on her official Twiiter account @GovWhitmer: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”

The FBI uncovered a detailed kidnapping plot as well as plans to storm the state capital building. Fourteen men have been arrested; 6 are facing federal charges while the other 8 face terrorism-related charges.

President Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2016 Election, defeating Hillary Clinton 47.5% to 47.2%.

With early voting Trump currently trials Democratic nominee and former Vice-President Joe Biden by nearly 10%.

Biden leads Trump 52% to 44%.