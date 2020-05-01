Workers in the real estate industry and those whose work is primarily performed outdoors can return to their jobs starting May 7, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today.

Ms. Whitmer also formally ordered that those in the construction industry can return to work May 7 as she already had announced.

Under Executive Order 2020-70, a revision to Ms. Whitmer’s last stay-at-home order, workers in the real estate industry – agents, appraisers, brokers, inspectors, surveyors and registers of deeds – can return to work at 12:01 a.m. May 7, provided that any showings, inspections, appraisals, photography/videography or final walk-throughs are performed by appointment and limited to no more than four people on premises concurrently. In-person open houses are prohibited.

Ms. Whitmer defined outdoor work in the order as forestry workers, outdoor power equipment workers, parking enforcement workers and other similar workers.

Further, Ms. Whitmer also said workers necessary to the manufacture of goods that “support workplace modification to forestall the spread of COVID-19 infections.” The governor said that includes items like cubicles and new partitions that will help keep people separate when they return to the workplace.