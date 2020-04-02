Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of disaster today because of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Legislature to extend the state of emergency and disaster by 70 days.

Ms. Whitmer’s original state of emergency declaration on March 10 expires after 28 days, which occurs next week. Under the Emergency Management Act, extending the state of emergency requires a concurrent resolution adopted by the Legislature. However, Ms. Whitmer also has powers to continue acting independently under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, Ms. Whitmer said she thought it was important to honor the protections built into the Emergency Management Act and seek the Legislature’s approval.

She asked that the Legislature extend the state of emergency and disaster by 70 days from the date of the resolution’s adoption.

The new declarations in Executive Order 2020-33 do not affect the expiration dates of Ms. Whitmer’s many other emergency executive orders. Those still expire on the dates specified in those earlier orders.

Ms. Whitmer sent a letter to House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) asking for their help.