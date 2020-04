Muskegon – Baker College of Muskegon President Dr. Aaron Maike will join Bill Marshall of 100.9FM on April 8 at 3:00pm to discuss the current state of affairs at Baker College during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Dr. Maike will also give updates on Baker’s application fee waiver and deadline extensions for direct admissions programs and several scholarships.

The interview can be heard online at www.muskegonradio.com