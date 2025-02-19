United Way of the Lakeshore Offers Free, Online Tax Filing

Muskegon — United Way of the Lakeshore announced the launch of United Way’s free tax filing through My Free Taxes® for the new tax season. My Free Taxes lets U.S. tax filers who earned less than $84K last year file their federal and state taxes online – for free. Since 2009, My Free Taxes has helped 1.45M people across America save $290M in tax prep fees and receive over $2.1B in refunds. “Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for all of us,” said Brooke Kieft-Anderson, Volunteer Chair of the United Way’s Financial Stability Panel. “Taxes are complicated and can be intimidating. So, we spend an average of $200 to hire a tax preparer. But with My Free Taxes, people have an easy, free option that will get them all their tax credits and deductions – with tax guides and IRS-trained phone support.” Since 2009, United Way of the Lakeshore has helped hundreds of people save thousands of dollars in tax prep fees and receive deductions and credits they may not have known they were eligible for, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit. Most filers complete their taxes in under one hour. You can file your taxes from your phone, tablet, or computer. The platform guides you through the process to guarantee you get your maximum refund. Through April 15, 2025, Lakeshore filers who need help can call 1-866-698-9435 daily, from 10 am 8 pm ET. From April 21 through Oct. 15, that support will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am-6 pm ET. The Help Line — in English and Spanish — is supported by 211 call specialists, trained by the IRS. (211 is the 24/7 go-to resource that connects people to locally available help. It’s supported by United Way and available in 99% of the U.S.) My Free Taxes also has tax guides for small business owners, gig economy workers, and owners of home-based childcare centers, and for filers impacted by federally declared disasters. Find them at MyFreeTaxes.com. “My Free Taxes can reduce tax stress for Lakeshore filers”, said Lori O’Brien, United Way Board Member and Chair of the Community Impact Strategy Team. “Its filing software uses best-in-class standards to safeguard taxpayer information and is always up to date with the latest tax law changes,” O’Brien said. “That guarantees that tax returns are accurate, and that you get you your maximum refund.” The program screens for credit and deduction eligibility, like the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. Tax situations covered for free in My Free Taxes include: W-2 income

Schedule C Self-Employment

Limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV student

Education expenses, credits, or student loan interest

Unemployment income

Claiming the standard deduction

Earned Income Tax Credit

Child tax credits

Free access to a student debt management tool that will help employees easily lower payments or find loan forgiveness. United Way provides My Free Taxes in partnership with the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help qualified filers prepare their tax returns online. This program is run locally thanks to Goodwill Industries of West Michigan! For an appointment, please call 211. MyFreeTaxes is part of United Way’s efforts to help everyone in every community build financial security. Lakeshore residents can also contact United Way of the Lakeshore at unitedwaylakeshore.org to find additional resources, or to find ways to volunteer in the community.