U-M squeezed by Trump cuts; Social Security research project halted

The Trump administration has halted a $15 million Social Security study that involved the University of Michigan, whose president warns more cuts are likely that will have “serious repercussions” on the school’s budget.

The Social Security Administration announced Friday it was ending cooperative agreements with research centers “addressing DEI in Social Security, retirement, and disability policy.”

The Michigan Retirement and Disability Research Center at U-M is one of six Social Security Administration-funded centers that form the Retirement and Disability Research Consortium that conducts research on retirement, disability and social policy.

“Terminating these cooperative agreements results in about $15 million dollars in cost savings for hardworking Americans in fiscal year 2025,” the Social Security Administration said in a news release.