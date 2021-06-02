The Muskegon Summer Wine Up Announces Seminar Schedule

The second annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up will include 10 seminars on a variety of wine related topics at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon on Saturday, June 12th from 2 pm – 8 pm.

The wine festival, which pays homage to the beginning of summer, and the re-opening of outdoor activities, will feature a wide range of topics related to wines, according to Rich Berry, Director of Sales and organizer of the Muskegon Summer Wine Up for Cumulus Media – Muskegon, the company that owns radio stations 98.3 WLCS, V-100 WVIB, Sunny 92.5 WWSN, and NASH 92.5 WLAW.

“We thought it would be fun to have short, 15 minute seminars that relate topics that people would be interested in, regardless of their knowledge of wine,” said Berry. “So we asked our friends to come up with some interesting topics – and they did!” The first five seminars will be repeated so that people will have a second chance to attend.

Here is a listing of seminar tops at the Muskegon Summer Wine Up on Saturday, June 12th at Hackley Park in Muskegon:

2:30 pm: Regenerative Organic and Sustainable Wine Practices, featuring Mike Lindell, Northeast Division Manager, Mendocino Wine Company

3:00 pm: How to Correctly Read a Wine Label, featuring David Belaen, Vice President Sales, North America – Central, from Babich Wines.

3:30 pm: World of Bubbles: Taste the expression of Spain, Italy & California Sparkling Wines, presented by Chris Maciejewski, Regional Sales Manager at Mionetto/Freixenet.

4:00 pm: 100 Years of Growing Michigan Wines at St. Julian, with John Palmer, Brand Ambassador at St. Julian.

4:30 pm: The Legend of Big Ed & Chateau Grand Traverse, hosted by Rhonda Riebow, Sales Manager at Chateau Grand Traverse.

5:00 pm: Regenerative Organic and Sustainable Wine Practices, featuring Mike Lindell, Northeast Division Manager, Mendocino Wine Company

5:30 pm: How to Correctly Read a Wine Label, featuring David Belaen, Vice President Sles, North America – Central, from Babich Wines.

6:00 pm: World of Bubbles: Taste the expression of Spain, Italy & California Sparkling Wines, presented by Chris Maciejewski, Regional Sales Manager at Mionetto/Freixenet.

6:30 pm: 100 Years of Growing Michigan Wines at St. Julian, with John Palmer, Brand Ambassador at St. Julian.

7:00 pm: The Legend of Big Ed & Chateau Grand Traverse, hosted by Rhonda Riebow, Sales Manager at Chateau Grand Traverse.

This year’s Muskegon Summer Wine Up will feature 20 different wineries and more than 100 different wines.

“The representatives from these wineries have an incredible amount of knowledge and will be presenting their topics in an entertaining and informative manner,” said Berry. “Their topics will tell a story of wine, in a general way that is easy to understand. Plus, we think people will appreciate the efforts that wineries go-to when creating their various brands.”

Sponsors of the Muskegon Summer Wine Up include Little River Casino, Audi Muskegon, Pure Medical Spa, Eagle Alloy, and Catchmark Technologies.

Here is a list of the participating wineries for this year’s Muskegon Summer Wine Up:

St Julian Winery Chateau Grand Traverse Lemon Creek Winery Leelanau Winery Robert Mondavi Winery – Private Selection Bonterra Winery Freixenet Sparkling Wines Kendall Jackson Winery La Crema Winery Parducci Winery Palm Bay Imports – Cavit Avalon Winery Rodney Strong Winery Francis Coppola Winery Josh Cellars Winery Benziger Winery Forbidden Fruit Cider Santero Winery Babich Winery Riunite Wines

Admission is $15 and includes four wine tasting tickets and a souvenir glass to the first 1,000 patrons.

“We think this is going to be a great kickoff to summer,” said Berry. “It’s going to be a great time for everyone.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MuskegonSummerWineUp