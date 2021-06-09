Taste of Muskegon Kicks off this week

Muskegon, MI (June 9, 2021) – Taste of Muskegon Tour 2021 begins this Saturday, June 12, the first of two major events Taste is hosting this year. Taste Tour will be a week-long food festival celebrating restaurants and food trucks throughout the county.

Local restaurants will prepare a Taste menu of up to four feature items. You will be able to order a full portion of any featured item or a Taste Flight with sample-size portions of the full Taste menu. The Taste Tour will run June 12-19.

The Taste Tour Map will offer over 30 destinations, including:

The 490 Bakery (available at BoomTown Market)

794 Kitchen & Bar

Aldea Coffee

Bone Ends

Capone’s Speakeasy & Pizzeria

Corine’s Cakes & Catering

Curry Kitchen

Drip Drop Drink

Frank’s Taco Shack

G & L Chilli Dogs

The Hideout Bar & Grill

Hamburger Mikey

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

Lake Dog Coney Island

Los Amigos Mexican Bar & Grill

Mylan’s Waterfront Grille

The Only Cannoli

The Pierogi Shack

The Pizza Cone Trolley

Rad Dads’ Tacos and Tequila Bar

Red Rooster Tavern

Rolling Stone Pizza

Rootdown Yoga. Juice. Greens.

Savage Hog BBQ

Skeetown Tavern

Slappy’s Slaw Dogs and Sandwiches

Smash Wine Bar & Bistro

Soul Filled Eatery

Tiki Boiz Island Grindz

Village Baker

Wonderland Distilling Co.

Taste Tour will also feature a contest to become a food judge at Taste of Muskegon in Hackley Park, September 24 & 25. To enter, you will need to submit a 20-second video or an essay of 50 words or less to Taste of Muskegon using the hashtag #tastemkgjudge on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok. One person will be selected to eat their way through Taste and have their vote count toward selecting a Taste Plate Award winner. The contest will run during Taste Tour, June 12-19. Details are available at tasteofmuskegon.org.

“We always have people asking how to be a Taste judge. We heard them and are opening the door for someone with impeccable taste buds to show us why they deserve to be on the panel. Judging isn’t easy; it is a tremendous amount of food to eat in a weekend,” said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. “With everything starting to open up again, Taste Tour is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and celebrate the culinary excellence of Muskegon County.”

Taste of Muskegon is produced by the Downtown Development Authority. Taste of Muskegon Tour will take place on June 12-19 and Taste of Muskegon will return to Hackley Park September 24-25. To learn more about the restaurants and events at Taste of Muskegon 2021, visit their website at www.tasteofmuskegon.org.

###