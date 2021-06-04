Tamara Jackson-Gatewood Joins Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber Staff

Muskegon– The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce has hired a new Director of Membership Services. Muskegon native, Tamara Jackson-Gatewood has accepted a key leadership position at the lakeshore’s premier business service organization. Her position will focus on growing and sustaining chamber member and community relationships. This includes actively promoting chamber membership and sponsorship to prospects and promoting benefits, services and programs to members.

“We are very fortunate to find a local person with the perfect background for this important position,” said Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “Her skill base and knowledge of our business community will allow her to begin servicing our community immediately during this challenging time.”

Jackson-Gatewood, a Muskegon native has over 20 years of experience in banking and financial services both in West Michigan and out of state. Her background helping small businesses and building relationships in the community will be a valuable asset to the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber.

“My goal was to live and work in Muskegon as an advocate for small businesses. I’ve always enjoyed connecting with people, and connecting people that I maintain relationships with”, says Jackson-Gatewood. “It was only natural that I would align with the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber in a way to help further the interests of small businesses in Muskegon.” Jackson-Gatewood can be contacted at tjackson@muskegon.org and 231-722-3751.