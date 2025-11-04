Swartz Creek shoots down $40M offer to sell school for Michigan megasite

During public comment, parent Josh Davis presented an email that he said he obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

The document showed three of seven board members — including board President Carrie Germain — had been invited to a meeting in April to discuss the potential Morrish sale with the economic alliance.

The negotiations didn’t become public until the end of May, when then-Superintendent Rod Hetherton told the school board he’d had talks about selling the school.

Over subsequent months, as trustees had called for an internal investigation and sought information on the offer, neither Germain nor Trustee Andrea Fick had mentioned their first-hand experience of meeting with the economic alliance in the spring. A third trustee at the private meeting resigned this fall, citing harassment.

The April meeting was the “first time I had seen anything concrete,” Germain said. Hetherton and acting superintendent Jim Kitchen were also present.

She continued: “I do what I need to do to be aware of what’s going on, and I exercise discretion.”

The revelation didn’t sit well with most of the board, which is navigating the potential school sale amid charged community opposition to the megasite.

“I have a problem with the fact that only certain board members were invited to this meeting,” said Trustee Kim Winter.

Others asked if it was a fact-finding trip, why weren’t the facts shared with the board members who weren’t invited?

“I would think that as board members, you should have said to (Hetherton) … ‘This really needs to go to the board before you continue any further,’” new Trustee Jenni Wolgast said.

Germain said it was up to Hetherton to disclose what he wanted trustees to know. Hetherton has said he “never got to the point where I thought their offer was good enough to bring to the board.”

Before voting it down, the board had faced a Dec. 1 deadline on the school offer, with a target sale closing date of Jan. 23.

The economic alliance has said the district could operate classrooms for two years while it pursues an alternative, including making additions to other schools.

The agency bills the property — known as the Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County — as “the best site in North America” for projects that could produce thousands of jobs,

Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the economic alliance, unveiled the public offer for Morrish in a June board meeting.

The $40 million for the school and 9 acres represents about 15% of the state’s megasite funding. The district’s initial goal of replacing the building bumped up the price, officials said.

After trustees agreed Wednesday that $40 million was not enough to comfortably replace Morrish, Wolgast said the district still didn’t have enough information to make its own counter-offer for the school.

She called for a vote among trustees to see who was willing to entertain a potential sale, with just her and Trustee Autumn Henry saying no deal would be possible. The other five appeared willing to consider a higher offer, leaving megasite opponents in the audience disappointed.

Wolgast said the lack of a business to use the megasite is part of her reason: “We could be voting to sell a school that’s going to be sitting next to vacant land for the foreseeable future, and that doesn’t make sense.”

But she also said the district shouldn’t consider the offer “free money.”

“This is our tax dollars,” she said, saying it wouldn’t be responsible to use tax funding to demolish the school without imminent purpose. “… We’re not getting a free school. You just paid for it.”

