Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a leadership change at the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Jeff Donofrio, who has led LEO since it was established via executive order in June of 2019, is resigning as department director for a new leadership position in the business community, which is expected to be announced later today and which he will begin later this year. Susan Corbin will serve as Acting Director of LEO effective immediately. Corbin is a veteran of state government who has served across the past three administrations, most recently as Senior Deputy Director for the department since August of 2019. Jeff Donofrio will serve in an advisory capacity for a short period to facilitate a smooth transition.

“Jeff has been a true champion for Michigan businesses and working families during one of the toughest periods in our state’s history,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we’ve been fighting COVID-19, Jeff’s team has expanded benefits for hundreds of thousands of working people who’ve lost a job, provided critical support to our small businesses, and ensured our workers stay safe on the job. I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role, and I know Susan is ready to step up and help us continue the important work to rebuild our economy and help our families and businesses succeed.”

“I’m so grateful to Governor Whitmer for the opportunity to serve in her administration,” said Donofrio. “Even as we’ve battled the worst public health crisis in a century, I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished together to expand career and skills training opportunities for adults in our state through Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect. These programs will have a generational impact on our state’s economy, and move us closer to our goal of achieving 60 percent of adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030. I look forward to continuing to partner with Governor Whitmer’s administration in the future.”

Previously, Corbin was Senior Advisor to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and served in senior leadership roles on the Michigan Public Service Commission, Michigan Department of Energy, Labor & Economic Growth, and Michigan Department of Education.

“We still have a lot of important work ahead of us, but I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for Michigan’s working families,” said Corbin. “Thanks to Governor Whitmer’s bold leadership during the pandemic, Michigan’s economy is poised for a strong recovery. We’re going to keep working around the clock to ensure Michigan’s families and small businesses have the support they need as we rebuild our economy together.”

Corbin is a graduate of Michigan State University’s James Madison College, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations.