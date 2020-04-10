Presidential candidate Joe Biden is poised to challenge Present Donald Trump in the 2020 Election on November 3. Representing the Democratic party, Biden has publicly stated his running mate will be a woman. That’s left many to speculate who the former vice president will select, with former candidates Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris listed among suggestions.

According to a recent survey of nearly 5,000 potential voters, they determined former Georgia legislator and author Stacey Abrams would be a worthy running mate for Biden.

Abrams, who served on the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, was the Democrats 2018 Gubernational election nominee. A Spelman College graduate, manga cum laude, Abrams earned her Master of Public Affairs from University of Texas at Austin followed by a Juris Doctors degree from Yale Law School.

Author of Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change, Abrams touted her support of Medicaid expansion, gun control, and increased support of public education during her 2018 campaign.

On February 5, 2019, Abrams delivered the response to the State of the Union address.

Noted as being previously uninterested in the vice presidency, Abrams stated on the April 9th edition of podcast “Pod Save America” that she would be honored to be on the campaign trial with Biden. She said, “But no matter what, my intention is to ensure that Joseph Biden is the next president of the United States.”