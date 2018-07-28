Muskegon – The Shoreline Symphony will present a concert entitled “Musical Mysteries” on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1206 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon, MI. This is the fourth and final performance in Shoreline Symphony’s 2017-2018 season Magic and Mystery. Admission is free.

Each piece on the program has its own mystery:

Why did Franz Schubert leave his Symphony No. 8 in B minor “unfinished”?

Sir Edward Elgar wrote Enigma Variations to depict his friends. Since he didn’t hide their identities, why did he name the work as an “enigma”?

Claude Debussy wrote a piece about a legendary cathedral submerged in a lake. What mystical powers caused it to rise up out of the water on clear mornings and sink below the surface again at sunset?

The brass section of the Shoreline Symphony will be featured in two additional pieces: arrangements of “O Magnum Mysterium” (“O Great Mystery”) by Morten Lauridsen and “Les Baricades Misterieuses” (“The Mysterious Barricades”) by François Couperin.

Preceding the concert, Shoreline Symphony Director Annette Jurcevic will talk about the puzzle behind each piece. Don’t miss her energetic, humorous discussion, which starts at 7:00 p.m.

Established in September 2012, the Shoreline Symphony Community Orchestra is celebrating its sixth season of creating quality classical music for Muskegon area audiences. Led by founding director Annette Jurcevic, the Shoreline Symphony Community Orchestra brings together professional and amateur musicians who play alongside students and faculty from several area colleges and universities. The non-profit organization is the only all-volunteer orchestra in the Muskegon area to include woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings.

For more event information, contact Annette Jurcevic at 512-914-8628 or sajurcevic@gmail.com.