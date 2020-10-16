Muskegon residents who enjoy seasonal Halloween festivities have expressed their concerns about celebrating safely during this COVID-19 pandemic.

There are options available for parents who may be leery of traditional door-to-door Trick-Or-Treating.

One of those options is a 2nd annual Trunk or Treat taking place at 5PM on Halloween day, Saturday October 31, 2020 at 1300 E. Laketon Ave – the former Golden Token parking lot.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive and secure a place in line beginning at 4:15PM. Candy donations are welcomed. For more information contact Shawanna Evans at 231-289-8959 or email nobrokenchains.muskegon@gmail.com.

Smith Ryerson Center, located at 650 Wood St., will host Quarantine Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 5 – 8PM. Masks are required.

For additional information on both participation and how to make candy donations for this decorated-trunks event, contact LaRisa at 231-286-7198 or Burga at 231-855-7707.