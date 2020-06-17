Muskegon – How long can you keep a Hula Hoop going? Have you done a random act of kindness lately? Law enforcement, fire, paramedics and even the Prosecutor’s Office are connecting with youth and families in Muskegon County through safe and healthy summer challenges! Those who respond on the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/safeandhealthysummertaskforce) are entered into drawings for a variety of prize packages.

The Muskegon Social Justice Commission and Drug Free Muskegon have partnered up to form the Safe and Healthy Summer Task Force (#SafeHealthyMuskegon) to help young people and their families stay safe, healthy, and engaged this summer.

“We want our children to be as safe and stay as healthy as possible through this health crisis. Giving them constructive options that are fun, include physical activity, and encourage academic growth is something that we thought we could do,” said D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County Prosecutor and Co-Chair of Drug Free Muskegon.

Duane Bennett, Pastor of Mt Zion Church and Vice Chair for the Social Justice Commission echoed Hilson’s comments saying “COVID-19 changed the landscape for a number of youth focused activities planned by both groups for the spring and summer. With some collaboration and use of social media, we have been able to adapt our plans to meet the current situation together. ”

The challenges started earlier this month with Batman and Robin appearing at mystery spots throughout Muskegon County. Other police departments have joined the fun posting mystery spots as well.

As of this week, the Social Justice Commission has added a special virtual celebratory video for all of 2020 high school graduates to the Facebook page. The video features congratulations from district class valedictorians and highlights special thoughts from local business leaders as well as Governor Whitmer.

Funding and staffing support for the project comes from a number of community partners, with a significant portion coming from a grant to the City of Muskegon from the Battle Creek Foundation.

The Safe and Healthy Summer Task Force members encourage youth of all ages to participate by visiting the Safe and Healthy Summer Task Force Facebook page. There you will find videos of superheroes, law enforcement and fire chiefs hula hooping, and even more information about the challenges and other planned activities. Don’t forget to visit the graduation video as well.