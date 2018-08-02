This month families are invited to gather at fun “School Stock Up Backpack Giveaway” events at The Gateway Church on Pontaluna Road and at Lebanon Lutheran Church on Mears Avenue. Children will receive free backpacks stocked with school supplies and enjoy free meals, fun activities, resource tables, and free vision and hearing screenings. Between the two churches, 750 backpacks will be distributed!

The Gateway Church stock up event will be held on Wednesday, August 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 1641 Pontaluna Road in Spring Lake. An optional, face-to-face, walk-in pre-registration will be held on Monday, August 13 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Lebanon Lutheran Church will host their event on Thursday, August 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 1101 South Mears Avenue in Whitehall.

Each child must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian and an ID is required for both adults and children. Supplies are limited and are given away on a first come, first served basis.

Each year both churches work together to partner with area businesses and organizations to offer the popular giveaways. This year’s sponsors include Arconic, Dog ‘n Suds Drive-In, and Thrivent Financial Services.

Pastor Ben Vegh of The Gateway Church said, “We want to help ease the financial demand that preparing to go back to school can have on families.” Vegh said it costs between ten and twenty dollars to purchase a backpack and the supplies inside. Both churches are still raising funds to help pay for the items.

“We have a strong team of people dedicated to serving the families who live in our communities,” said Lebanon Lutheran’s Pastor Doug Ogden. “Seeing a child’s ear-to-ear grin when they receive their backpack makes it all worth it,” he added.

For more information about these events, contact the office at Lebanon Lutheran Church at 231-893-5745 or the office at The Gateway Church at 231-799-2141.