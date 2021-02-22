Orchard View Schools Seek Applications for Board Vacancy

The Orchard View School Board of Education is seeking applications from Orchard View residents who would like to serve on the Orchard View Board of Education. This vacancy comes as the result of Trustee Angela Brown’s recent resignation. Angela has been an excellent board member and ambassador to the community. Angela has served on the Orchard View Board of Education since 2016.

The successful candidate will serve on the Orchard View Board of Education until the next election in November 2022, at which time the appointed member will run for election. The end of the term of this position is December 31, 2022.

To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter within the Orchard View School district; must be at least 18 years of age; a citizen of the United States; a resident of The state of Michigan for at least 30 days; and a resident of the school district. Successful candidates will support the board’s mission and vision to prepare all students for the

demands of an ever-changing world by providing a safe, supportive environment that encourages academic growth, responsible citizenship, and life-long learning for all

students.

Letters of application will be received in Superintendent Jim Nielsen’s office at 35 S. Sheridan Drive on or before 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

According to Section 8 (f) of the Open Meetings Act, all interviews for appointment to a public office will be held in an open session. Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the Board of Education in an open meeting. The School Board’s decision to appoint an individual to fill this vacancy will be made in an open meeting by a majority vote of the full Board.