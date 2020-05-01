The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) continues its efforts to support American workers and position the economy for a strong rebound. DOL is hosting a national online dialogue, Opening America’s Workplaces Again about the challenges that may be faced as businesses reopen and how best to help employers and workers safely reopen America’s workplaces.

This national online dialogue is hosted by DOL’s Office of Compliance Initiatives in partnership with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, Employee Benefits Security Administration, Employment and Training Administration, Office of Disability Employment Policy, Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, and Women’s Bureau.

The public—including employers, workers, labor unions, local authorities, and advocacy groups—is invited to participate in the dialogue from April 30 through May 7, 2020.

Join your fellow Americans and share your best ideas on these topics:

Reopening businesses; Commuting safely; Working safely; Accommodating members of vulnerable populations; Supporting America’s families; and Reducing regulatory burdens.

We want to hear from you. Get started at https://OpeningWorkplaces.ideascale.com.