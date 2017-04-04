Muskegon – The Muskegon Museum of Art will host its fourth annual On Tap beer, food, and art fundraising event on Saturday, April 22, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

ON TAP combines tasting of beer by popular West Michigan’s breweries and food samples by area restaurants among several art galleries into one big multi-sensory tasting event at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Guests will sample a wide variety of craft beer from microbreweries whose representatives will be on hand to talk beer and explore food-brew pairings, all while taking in new and classic works of art in the setting of the MMA.

And this year, attendees will enjoy a special treat: ON TAP will be held among massive inflatable sculptures from the popular national touring exhibition: Blow Up! Inflatable Contemporary Art! The display features giant pink bunnies and flying super heroes, full size inflatable Trans-Am, an enormous reclining Buddha, and more.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door (or purchase an MMA membership for a deeper discount). Each ON TAP ticket includes five four-ounce tasting samples and all food samples. Additional brew tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are on sale at the MMA Gift Store and at Pigeon Hill, Unruly, and Fetch brewing companies. To order by phone, call 231.720.2580. Capacity is limited. The event is open to adults 21 years and older. Pictured driver’s license or state-issued I.D. must be presented upon arrival.

Participating Brewing Companies

Pigeon Hill, Unruly, Fetch, Big Lake, Founders, Grand Armory, Big Hart, Perrin’s, Petosky, and Elk brewing companies.

Participating Restaurants

The Lake House Waterfront Grille, Applebee’s, Hank’s Tavern, Rebel Pies, SE4SONS Gastropub, The Village Baker, and Ryke’s Bakery Catering & Café.

Event organizer Kirk Hallman said, “This is unique opportunity to taste high quality craft brews amongst giant crazy inflatable art along with viewing the MMA’s amazing permanent collection. There is nothing quite like this beer event.”

Event presenting sponsor is Huntington Bank. Co-sponsors are: Motion Dynamics Corporation and Staples. Additional support is provided by Shoreline Register Systems, Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge along with Northern Trust, ReMax By the Water, Shoreline Insurance, Weiss Chiropractic and Winberg Construction, Inc.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave. in downtown Muskegon. Visit www.muskegonartmuseum or call 231.720.2580 for event information.