Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA), is expanding to serve low-income individuals and families in Muskegon and Oceana Counties with programs aimed at giving households a hand up toward self-sufficiency.

Mid Michigan CAA is a non-profit that has been serving central Michigan communities since 1966. The organization’s mission is to guide local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.

Services will initially include housing stability support, food assistance, and critical needs assistance. Eligible households may receive help with past-due mortgage payments, late property taxes, food vouchers, water shut-offs, and other household emergencies.

The goal is to help alleviate a household crisis while also identifying a path toward self-sufficiency.

“We are eager to begin offering critical services to Muskegon and Oceana Counties during an unprecedented crisis. We are looking forward to building partnerships with other organizations to help meet the needs of low-income households,” said Executive Director Jill Sutton.

While the timing of the expansion coincides with the coronavirus pandemic, the agency plans to serve the counties over the long term.

“We hope to be a part of the recovery and establish a long term presence in these communities” Sutton said.

To speak with staff about assistance available, call 231-660-0271 or email us at contactus@mmcaa.org. Due to ongoing social distancing measures and the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order in-person services are not yet available.

“Once the shelter in place order is lifted, we will begin the process of securing office space and hiring local staff, but for now, we will provide services remotely from existing offices in nearby counties. It’s a challenging time, but we feel strongly that making services available as soon as we can will help local residents toward recovery from the pandemic challenges,” Sutton added.

For more information about our organization, visit our website at mmcaa.org.