LANSING –– As Senate Republicans attempt to ram another proposal to dismantle health care through the U.S. Senate and send it to the House, the Michigan Democratic Party is calling on Congressman Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) to oppose the bill and stand up for the Michigan children, families, and older adults that would be hurt by this proposal.

A new report from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) shows that the bill, known as the Graham-Cassidy-Heller proposal, would devastate Michigan and other states. According to the report, funding for Medicaid in Michigan would be cut by $9.9 billion. The bill would also remove protections for patients with pre-existing conditions like cancer, diabetes and heart disease while putting insurance companies back in charge of Michiganders’ healthcare decisions.

As the architect of the House health care proposal, Upton already voted for a plan that would take health care from millions of Michiganders, eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and give tax breaks to drug companies and the wealthy. The House bill he supported also made deep cuts to funding for people with disabilities and seniors in nursing homes while requiring older adults to pay up to 5 times more for their health care.