Navy SEAL Creates Special OPS Program for Muskegon Maritime Academy

Los Angeles – Imagine your 4th or 5th-grade child coming home from school and you ask, “what did you learn in school today”? And her response is I learned how to do fractions, read a book on botany, learned how to count to ten in Mandarin, and I studied the OPS Program, and learned how to set goals, plan and execute a mission with a high level of confidence.

This is what the Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) OPS program is about, helping MMA students develop confidence, leadership skills, and organizational skills….the Navy SEAL way!

OPS, which stands for Opportunities Preparedness Success, was developed by a member of the school’s national advisory team and founding member, retired Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke.

One of the goals of the Muskegon Maritime Academy is to give K-5 students the most advanced and well-rounded learning experience in Muskegon County. It’s probably safe to say that the Muskegon Maritime Academy will be the only school in the County that has a bonafide Navy SEAL to develop a leadership program for its students and is actively involved in strategic planning for the school. This is something that Adeleke is excited about and well-prepared for.

“Every since I was a kid, education has always been a big part of my life. My mother was a teacher and pressed upon my brother and I the importance of education, knowledge, and power”, stated Adeleke.

In addition to being a SEAL, Adeleke has a Master’s degree in Organizational Strategy and Leadership which is why the OPS program was something he developed for MMA. “With our school specializing in maritime and my past as a Navy SEAL, I’m extremely excited because a lot of what I did was in and around the water. To be able to not just bring my educational and life experiences but bring my operational experiences as a Navy SEAL to the school and pass on those aquatic lessons is going to be a blessing as well”, states Adeleke.



Muskegon Maritime Academy founder Franklin A. Fudail says it’s hard to put into words the value of the OPS program. He says the program is indicative of the school’s philosophy of providing an elite education. “Imagine being a 9, 10, or 11 year old and at school, you are being taught a specialized program designed to build your self-confidence and self-esteem, and the program was developed by a Navy SEAL. I am very excited about the personal development benefits our students will receive. When I say to a Parent your child will get an advanced education at this school I mean it. This is unprecedented. There has never been a school idea like this in Muskegon County, public, charter or private”, states Fudail.

Fudail says the OPS system was developed by Adeleke whose extensive experience as a U.S. Navy SEAL, which includes the most rigid and elite training humanly possible will help lay a strong foundation for MMA students. “The leadership skills and lessons they will learn from this program will last the students a lifetime”, says Fudail.

Adeleke says he looks forward to helping the students at Muskegon Maritime Academy and is thankful for the opportunity.

“I’m grateful to Franklin(Fudail) for giving me this opportunity to partner, develop and build OPS to raise the next generation of leaders”, stated Adeleke.



To enroll your child visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org.