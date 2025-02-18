MUSKEGON PUBLIC SCHOOLS EARNS FORD NGL DESIGNATION, LAUNCHES INNOVATION ACADEMIES OF MUSKEGON

Muskegon – Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has earned designation as a Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL) community, making it only the fourth district in Michigan – and first along West Michigan’s lakeshore – to achieve this recognition. This milestone follows two years of due diligence and collaboration with over 80 community members to develop a Master Plan for transforming MPS into a community-connected hub of career-focused teaching and learning. Key initiatives include:

Career-Focused Learning: MPS launching the Innovation Academies of Muskegon Public Schools (I AM)

Community Engagement: Forming a Convening Council to link MPS with local businesses and organizations

Graduate Readiness: Establishing a Portrait of a Big Red Graduate, which identifies character traits to be incorporated into learning experiences that are essential for success in careers and life

“Today our community reveals the dedication and care that we have for the success of all students, not some or most, but for every student. The Innovation Academies of Muskegon Public Schools (I AM) are designed to create career/college pathways for every student from PreK-12th grades so when each student graduates, they know what they will be doing on the Monday morning after graduation,” said Matthew Cortez, Superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools. “I AM proud to become the fourth district in Michigan to truly place student voice and choice first, while onboarding our local employers, businesses and other community partners into a singular mission for student success.”

“We are delighted to welcome Muskegon Public Schools to the Ford Next Generation Learning Family. Their bold and committed leadership, along with exceptional community partners, exemplifies a deep commitment to student success,” said Cheryl Carrier, Executive Director, Ford Next Generation Learning. “This community-connected transformation spans PreK-12, ensuring that all Big Red students develop the academic and workplace skills needed to thrive in college, career, and life. By engaging with local industry and community partners, students gain real-world insights and a clearer vision for their future.”

The lead convening organization for the Convening Council is Goodwill Industries of West Michigan. Kristin Garris, Goodwill Industries of West Michigan Chief Workforce Officer, shared about their work in I AM: “Shifting the learning focus into the community, and allowing students the opportunity to gain valuable exposure to in-demand careers will benefit the entire Muskegon community. Everybody wins when all students have a pathway to meaningful and sustaining work, and when the community takes them into their workforce with the confidence that they are ready. There is community strength in that.”

Superintendent Cortez further explained the student-centered approach of Ford NGL, stating: “With I AM, our Big Red students have voice and choice in their education, and they own it. I AM a creative problem solver, for example, and I AM in the Industry, Technology, & Design Academy on my engineering career pathway. There is immense power in student self-acquisition through the Innovation Academies of Muskegon.”

Ford NGL communities have demonstrated success through higher graduation rates, increased academic achievement, lower dropout rates, and industry certifications earned in high school. Districts in the Ford NGL network have shown increased student engagement at both the high school and postsecondary levels, developing more robust ties between educators and local employers, generating a stronger talent-development pipeline for high-demand careers, and boosting community prosperity.

MPS will host an event on April 16 to officially celebrate with Ford NGL and the community being accepted into the International Ford NGL network.