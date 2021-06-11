Muskegon native honored for writing excellence at SVSU

The University Writing Program at Saginaw Valley State University(SVSU) celebrated the writing achievements of student writers with the 2021 University Writing awards.

“On behalf of the University Writing Committee, I am thrilled to recognize the achievements of the 2021 University Writing Awards winners,” said Scott Kowalewski, SVSU associate professor of rhetoric and professional writing and Writing Program administrator. “Despite the challenges this academic year posed, these student writers demonstrated a commitment to writing excellence.”

Five SVSU students were recognized with Robert S.P. Yien First-Year Writing Awards, which showcase outstanding work by first-year composition students in ENGL 080 and 111. Papers are judged by a committee comprised of the first-year writing coordinator and selected SVSU English Department faculty. Xander Barrat, of Muskegon, a pre-accounting major, won the first place award.

The University Writing Program at SVSU provides students with the resources to develop their writing and critical thinking skills, supports faculty engagement in best practices in the teaching of writing and encourages all members of the university community to value writing by coordinating various activities and programs across campus. This year, the awards program was held in a podcast format.

