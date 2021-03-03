Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show Tickets Now on Sale

Muskegon – New and exciting things are happening to the Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show! The show is expanding to the new VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W Western Ave, in downtown Muskegon to allow for more space, larger displays, and the addition of boats and marine exhibitors. This will be the first public event held at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

“This is an exciting time for Muskegon,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. The new convention center brings new ways to grow our economy through great events that bring people to our community.”

The show will take place on Friday, April 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show will feature over 50 exhibitors including everything from home improvement and landscaping to boat dealers and water sports.

Do-It-Yourself and demonstration seminars will be taught by local businesses on both Friday and Saturday. This year’s seminars include floral arranging by Skeeter Parkhouse of Wasserman’s Flowers and Gifts, cooking demonstrations featuring Kaja Thornton-Hunter of Kaja’s Flavor and Corine Rose from Corine’s Cakes and Catering, a painting class from Create.a.frame ART Studio, boater safety training by Freedom Boat Club, mold remediation by Complete Restoration & Cleaning Services and tips for selling your home by Dirk Stone of Dirk Stone Real Estate Group.

In addition to exhibitors and seminars, the home show will have free flowers from Wasserman’s Flowers and Gifts (while supplies last), a full bar with beer and wine tasting, plus a 15% off discount for Walker’s Restaurant with a purchase of a show ticket. Preshow tickets are available online now at muskegonhgs.org for $8. Tickets will also be available day of the show for $10. Kids 12 and under are free!

The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden + Boat Show will be taking all necessary precautions to follow COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines to ensure the safety of exhibitors and attendees.