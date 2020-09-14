Tribune New Wire

Muskegon Heights- The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System officials announced today that they are postponing the fall sports season until spring to protect student-athletes from COVID-19.

The Muskegon Heights Community has been disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to the rest of Muskegon County with a positivity rate that is higher than the county average. Since the beginning of the school year students have been participating in a distance learning program conducted fully online due to the pandemic.

Athletic Director Dalrecus Stewart said, “The same science and disparity that helped inform the decision to avoid student interaction at school also remains intact on volleyball courts and football fields.”

State public health officials and multiple agencies have advised against contact sports (including football and volleyball) because they do not allow for social distancing.

Superintendent Rané Garcia said, “As difficult as it is to make the decision to delay this season, we will follow the guidelines and advice of our public health

officials. We value our students and community so much that we are willing to postpone the season until it is safer for students to compete.”

Public Health-Muskegon County Director Kathy Moore said she supports the efforts of all schools to continuously protect staff and students, and that plans differ based on the specific needs and statistics of the district and community. “Muskegon Heights Public School Academy is taking steps that are right for them at this time – for the safety of their students, families, and community as a whole,” said Moore.