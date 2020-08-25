MUSKEGON, MI – The Michigan National Guard will team up with Public Health – Muskegon County to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend to any Muskegon County resident. This is a diagnostic test to detect the presence of the virus.

Testing will be offered at two downtown Muskegon locations. Walk-up testing services will be available on Friday, August 28, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at HealthWest, 376 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon. Walk-up and drive-through testing services will be available on Saturday, August 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Public Health – Muskegon County, 209 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon.

The tests will be administered by the state agencies and are free to county residents. Please bring an ID or something with address printed, such as a bill. Testing will be available to minors under 18 with parent or guardian consent.

No appointment is needed. To speed up your registration, print and complete your testing consent form at www.muskegonhealth.net.

Local volunteers are also needed to help with traffic control and paperwork. The United Way of the Lakeshore is coordinating volunteers; sign up here to volunteer: http://bit.ly/MuskCOVIDTestAug29

“Testing is important to our efforts to protect public health and save lives,” said Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore. “The community is eager to get back to normal. To do that, we need to test individuals and ensure that we continue to take prevention efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Michigan National Guard has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The Muskegon County testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts. The testing event is also supported by HealthWest, county officials and local healthcare providers.

Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. Local information can be found at www.muskegonhealth.net.