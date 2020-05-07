Muskegon, MI –Thanks to expanding testing criteria, federal resources and new partnerships, Muskegon County residents now have improved access to COVID-19 testing. While current testing criteria still prioritizes high risk groups, it also allows for any Michigander displaying mild symptoms or any essential worker still reporting to work in person, whether symptomatic or not, to be tested permitting that testing supplies are available.

“Testing is a vital pillar of efforts to protect public health and save lives,” said Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore. “I truly appreciate this coordinated community approach to expand local COVID-19 testing options for Muskegon County residents.”

Please call the testing site or your health care provider before you go for testing.

Hackley Community Care Center is now offering curbside testing for COVID-19 by appointment for established as well as new patients at their 2700 Baker Street, Muskegon Heights location. Patients must call in advance for screening and a telehealth visit with a medical provider before coming to the testing site. If COVID testing is needed, the medical provider will order the test and schedule your appointment. Call 231-737-1335. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Rite Aid will begin offering self-swab nasal testing for COVID-19 by appointment through their pharmacy drive-thru at the 2580 Lake Ave, North Muskegon location starting Monday, May 11. Must be 18 years and older. Visit www.riteaid.com for screening and to make an appointment starting Sunday, May 10. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Saturday & Sunday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Walmart will begin offering self-swab nasal testing for COVID-19 by appointment at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the 3285 Henry Street, Muskegon location starting Friday, May 8. Must be 18 years and older. Visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com for screening and to make an appointment. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, weather permitting. Call 866-448-7719 with questions.

Mercy Health, North Ottawa Community Health, and Spectrum Health continue to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by appointment with a doctor’s referral to their drive-thru testing tents. Patients should contact their doctor for guidance. Hospital COVID-19 screening hotlines include Mercy Health 833-247-1258, North Ottawa Community Health 616-935-7810, and Spectrum Health 833-559-0659.

Additional details about testing availability throughout Michigan can be found on the COVID-19 Test Finder page on the michigan.gov/coronavirus website. Individuals without internet access are encouraged to call the Michigan COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 for assistance finding a testing center.