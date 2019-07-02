MUSKEGON– Muskegon’s summer collegiate baseball team, the Muskegon Clippers, will be returning from the road for a Sizzling Summer –Six Game Home Stand at historic Marsh Field in Muskegon. The home stand runs from Tuesday, July 2 through Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The home stand includes several special event games.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019: Boys & Girls Club Night at Marsh Field. Over 40 kids from the Boys & Girls Club will be joining the Clippers for their first baseball game ever.

Friday, July 5, 2019: Double Header featuring two 7 – inning games. Gates open at 4:00pm.

Saturday, July 6: 2nd Annual Clippers Clobber Cancer Game! The Clippers will be wearing special one-time only jerseys that will be auctioned off with half of the proceeds going to the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital Cancer Center! You can find a link to view the jersey items and many other baseball items at www.Muskegonclippers.com.

Sunday, July 7, 2019: Join us for our first ever Bands, Brews, and Baseball event featuring local band Country Current!

Country Current, who performs “New Country” hits from contemporary country music radio. They cover some of the hottest current artists, including Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, John Pardi, FGL, Midland, and many more, will be performing before the game beginning at 4:00pm, with a first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm!

So come on down, grab an adult beverage and a hot dog, listen to some great music and stay for some Clippers baseball!

Summer Collegiate Baseball

The Clippers are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League which is a developmental league for college athletes from all over the country. These student athletes are looking to hone their skills, and possibly get spotted by baseball scouts as they hope for an opportunity at the next level.

The Fan Experience – More Than Just Baseball

The Clippers have gotten rave reviews from baseball experts and casual fans alike. Not only is there great baseball played, but the fans love the historic ballpark and the fun and interactive atmosphere that is created during the games.