Muskegon Clippers kicks off opening season

MUSKEGON – Muskegon’s summer collegiate baseball team, the Muskegon Clippers, will be returning for another exciting season of baseball at historic Marsh Field in Muskegon. Opening day will be Tuesday, June 3, 2021 at 7:05pm.

The Clippers are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League which is a developmental League for college athletes from all over the country. These student athletes are looking to hone their skills, and possibly get spotted by baseball scouts as they hope for an opportunity at the next level.

The Clippers will play a 42 game schedule during the months of June and July. With 21 home games, there are many opportunities to enjoy Americas past time.

This season is full of great happenings at the ball park.

Opening Night

Opening night for the Muskegon Clippers is Tuesday, June 3, 2021, at historic Marsh Field on Laketon Avenue in Muskegon. The Clippers will play the Royal Oak Leprechauns. Gates open at 6:00 pm; the first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

Free Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Opening night is also free magnet game schedule giveaway night! Each family through the gate will receive a FREE 2021 Clippers game schedule while supplies last.

The Fan Experience – More Than Just Baseball

The Clippers have gotten rave reviews from baseball experts and casual fans alike. Not only is there great baseball played, but the fans love the historic ballpark and the fun and interactive atmosphere that is created during the games.

Part of the excitement includes:

Walk up music for the players

Sing along for fans

Our famous Beer batter

Contests and Games for fans between innings

Dance along with fans

Guests performing the national anthem

Kids participating on the field in the introduction of players.

And finally, fans are allowed to run the bases after the games.

Concessions and Team Merchandise

The Clippers have a great line up of ball park food, soft drinks, and ice cold Budweiser products. And of course, the Clippers will have team gear and merchandise available for purchase.

Team Roster

The Clippers have completed their 30 – man roster and have signed players from Universities like Missouri, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Texas A&M and USC.

The Clippers are coached by well-known local baseball coaches, Walt Gawkowski, Head Coach, Brian Wright, Bench Coach, Keith Williams, Hitting Coach and Steve Cutter, General Manager and Pitching Coach. The Clippers are owned by Pete Gawkowski.

Ticket Information

Game tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for Senior Citizens, $3 for students; $2 for children 5-12. Children 5 and under are free..

For more information contact Pete Gawkowski at 231-638-7696 or visit our website at www.muskegonclippers.com or join our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/muskegonclippers