Providing new educational opportunities for prospective foresters is the goal of a new collaboration between Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Forestry, the Institute of Agricultural Technology (IAT), Muskegon Community College (MCC) and Bay College (BC).

Justin Kunkle, assistant director of undergraduate studies in the MSU Department of Forestry and HEC project director, is leading the partnership to establish certificate programs. The programs will teach urban and community forestry at MCC in Muskegon and professional forestry at BC in Escanaba.

The work is funded by a $749,000 Higher Education Challenge (HEC) grant from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). The first cohort of students is expected as early as fall 2021.

“Having MSU expand its flagship programs in West Michigan provides a critical pathway for residents who otherwise would lack the opportunity to learn and grow in this manner,” said Dale Nesbary, president of Muskegon Community College.