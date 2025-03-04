MSU loses millions in agriculture, higher ed grants as Trump slashes USAID

Michigan State University stands to lose as much as $23 million a year in federal grants as a result of President Donald Trump’s steep cuts to the US Agency for International Development.

Project leads received a series of termination notices Wednesday for federally funded MSU programs aimed at improving higher education and researching agricultural best practices in foreign nations.

USAID — a vehicle for federal humanitarian aid programs established in 1961 under then-President John F. Kennedy — has been an early target for Trump and allies aiming to root out wasteful government spending.

Late Wednesday, USAID’s acting Deputy Administrator Pete Marocco confirmed in court documents that the agency was terminating nearly 5,800 grants and awards, roughly 92% of all grants funded through the program. Coupled with additional cuts to State Department programs, government officials claimed total savings of nearly $60 billion.

MSU received approximately $23 million in USAID awards in fiscal year 2024, spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant said Thursday. So far, the university has received more than 20 notices to stop work for USAID-affiliated projects.

“Like many universities, the agricultural and food-related research performed by MSU’s staff and faculty around the world has direct benefits for Michiganders and Americans, and a loss of funding will negatively impact progress in these important areas,” Guerrant said.

Among the casualties: a $17 million, five-year MSU College of Education project boosting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and scholarship opportunities for students in Malawi, and several grants supporting MSU’s agricultural research in sub-Saharan Africa.