Michigan Reconnect Skills Scholarships open to first 1,000 enrollees

LANSING —A new wave of applicants can now apply for the Michigan Skills Scholarship program – which provides up to $1,500 to aid in tuition coverage at a private training school or program for adults 25 years and older seeking a skills certificate. The scholarship is part of the Michigan Reconnect program and offers certificates in five high-demand professional trade careers in industries: business management, construction, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing.

The scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to the first 1,000 applicants who enroll with an eligible training provider.

While the primary focus of the Michigan Reconnect program is to provide a tuition-free path to a certificate or degree through a local community college, the Skills Scholarship gives an alternative method to ensure more job seekers have additional opportunities to pursue their education and career goals.

“We understand that sometimes the best place to find the skills training you want may not be at a community college – there may be a private training school or program that offers exactly what you’re looking for or is more convenient,” said Susan Corbin, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity acting director. “Regardless of what path is best, we encourage all Michigan adults age 25 and up who don’t already have a degree to explore their options and get started on their education and career goals.”

To be eligible for a Skills Scholarship of up to $1,500 at a private training school, applicants must be at least 25 years old when they apply, have been a Michigan resident for at least one year, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and not yet have earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.

The Skills Scholarship program is part of Michigan’s Sixty by 30 initiative, which aims to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree to 60 percent by 2030.

Sixty by 30 is looking to strengthen Michigan by giving residents greater access to the education and skills that create opportunities for better jobs. The program is also attempting to close the skills gap that challenges the success of the state’s businesses and prosperity, while making Michigan more competitive for inclusive economic growth.

Job seekers are encouraged to explore in-demand careers on the Michigan Reconnect website to align their course of study and make a more-informed decision about their future.

To learn more and apply for the Skills Scholarship, visit Michigan.gov/Reconnect.