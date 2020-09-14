The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer after finding the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act, 1964 Public Act 283.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders prohibit the sale, offering for sale, or use of hand sanitizers sold as Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizer stating, ‘Formulated with 70 percent of alcohol with aloe and glycerin’. These products should no longer be used, immediately be removed from store shelves or other product displays, and no longer be offered for sale.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers.”

As part of a marketplace investigation, MDARD discovered the hand sanitizers do not meet the labeled alcohol content, a key ingredient in effective hand sanitizer. The Vlanc+Piür brand stated it contained the 70 percent ethyl alcohol; however, MDARD testing confirmed it contained less than 60 percent. The department’s Weights and Measures section is also currently conducting additional sampling of various hand sanitizers to ensure they meet the minimum criteria to protect public health.

“Michiganders who have been using Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer to help protect themselves from COVID-19 should monitor their health closely and seek testing if they develop symptoms of the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These include signs of respiratory illness such as cough, fever and shortness of breath or other symptoms such as fatigue, headache, new loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting.”

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders means no Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers can be sold or used in the State of Michigan effective September 11, 2020. The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances. Consumers can visit www.michigan.gov/mdard and for photos of the product labels.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.