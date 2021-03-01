MCC wrestler goes undefeated, team starts season 1-1

The MCC Jayhawks were happy to finally be competing on the mat for the first time this season. They took a tough loss in the opening dual 43-3 to Triton College of River Grove, IL. They bounced back against Mott Community College with a 41-12 victory to even their season record at 1-1.

“It was good to finally shake the rust off, but we are a better team than what we showed today. It will be good to get into the practice room and make the adjustments needed to be sharper next weekend.” said head coach Mark Brunger, who is in the first season of his second stanza at the helm of the Muskegon Jayhawk wrestling program.

The day was highlighted by the performance of Bronsen Jewell of Grand Haven. Bronsen finished the day with a 3-0 record. Other wrestlers with winning records on the day were Alex Cantu (Orchard View) at 2-1, Alec Sampson of (Wilmington, NC) at 2-1 and Allen Powers (Whitehall) at 2-1