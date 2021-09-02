MCC to Award $500 in Gift Cards at Each COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in September

MCC will award $100 in gift cards to five participants at each of its three public COVID-19 vaccine clinics in September. The gift cards can be redeemed at Meijer and Barnes & Noble.

The clinics are free and open to the public. Vaccines are available for those 12 years of age and older. The schedule for the vaccination clinics is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology

Those getting vaccinated will complete an entry form at the time of vaccination to participate in that clinic’s drawing. Winners will receive their gift cards via US Mail after confirming their address via email.

Named a Vaccine Champion College earlier this year, MCC supported the gift card initiative with a United Way of the Lakeshore COVID-19 Grant with funding provided by the Michigan Association of United Way Project, Vaccinate the Great Lakes State, and the State of Michigan (DHHS).

For more information about the clinics and fact sheets about the vaccines, visit www.muskegoncc.edu/vaccines.