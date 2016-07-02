MCC to add Men’s and Women’s indoor outdoor Track Teams

From the Tribune Newswire

Muskegon County -Muskegon Community College will offer its students the opportunity to compete in men’s and women’s indoor track and outdoor track beginning in the 2016-17 academic year, announced Marty McDermott, the MCC athletic director.

Dan Fishel, who currently coaches the MCC men’s and women’s cross country teams, will add the duties of head coach for all four track programs, added McDermott. Fishel recently directed the Jayhawk cross country teams to Top 25 finishes in the nation.

MCC, which already offers the most intercollegiate sports of any community college in the state of Michigan, will bring that total to 17 with the addition of the four track programs.

“Adding track and field is part of our strategic plan to increase enrollment, improve the health of our community, and provide structured activities for our students,” explained McDermott. “We will be competing against all of our local four-year colleges in the Midwest, as well as National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) members from this region.”

Nationally, there are 55 colleges and universities, including two from Michigan – Lansing and Macomb, competing in track at the NJCAA Division I level. The indoor track season will run from November through January, with the outdoor track season taking place from February through May.

For more information on MCC track and field, contact Dan Fishel at (231) 740-1071 or by email at dfishel@mpsk12.net.