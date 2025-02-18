MCC students to benefit from new 24/7 mental health support

In the face of rising mental health concerns, Muskegon Community College (MCC) is investing in a new service to connect students with a mental health professional free of charge. In March, TimelyCare will be available to all MCC students 24/7 with on-demand access to master-level mental health care professionals. The new virtual service will provide mental and emotional support, health literacy guidance, and crisis management at no cost to enrolled students.

According to the US Department of Ed, 70% of college students across the nation report they have been struggling with mental health since starting college. “Mental health challenges are a huge barrier to success, and students need our help and support,” said MCC President John Selmon. “While we have licensed counselors available in-person, we cannot meet the high demand for after-hours services for the thousands of students enrolled here. We want to close this gap and make sure those who may not have insurance can access the help they need,” added Selmon.

The College has also expanded suicide prevention training. Since August, MCC has employed “QPR Training” to train over 100 individuals on recognizing the signs of distress, engaging in meaningful conversations, and guiding those experiencing feelings of hopelessness toward the help they need. In the coming months, students and employees will be trained in more advanced suicide prevention tools from HealthWest and Corewell Health.

“It is about creating a sense of belonging,” said Selmon. “We offer 24 student-led clubs, 18 athletic teams, and provide free coffee, snacks, and welcoming spaces to bring students together,” he added.

One of the clubs offered is called “Active Minds” and is focused on providing mental health awareness and education for young adults through peer-to-peer dialogue and community-building events.

In addition to having licensed counselors available, MCC students, faculty, and staff use a CARE notification system to help connect students with the personal and academic help and resources they need to overcome barriers.

“Mental health is critical to student success,” said Selmon.