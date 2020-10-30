Muskegon – Join MCC President Dale K. Nesbary and other members of the leadership team on Thursday, Nov. 5, to provide input on 2020-21 student success initiatives and other institutional goals.

The Community Summit will be held virtually from 4-5:15 p.m. To participate via Zoom, visit https://muskegoncc-edu.zoom.us/j/91908593396?pwd=SEJubTJHM2F2YTVLaHBqMmJIZHAvUT0 Meeting ID: 919 0859 3396 Passcode: 693162

Click here to view the Community Summit agenda.

Students, employees, and community members are encouraged to join the conversation and about the institutional priorities and goals established by community and campus members during the development of our current five-year strategic plan.

Priority #1: Student Support – Provide comprehensive support systems to ensure student success

– Provide comprehensive support systems to ensure student success Priority #2: Academic and Training Programs – Develop, implement, and evaluate relevant and innovative programs that meet current and emerging student, business, industry, and community needs

– Develop, implement, and evaluate relevant and innovative programs that meet current and emerging student, business, industry, and community needs Priority #3: Facilities and Infrastructure – Provide a state-of-the-art learning environment that meets academic needs while promoting access and sustainability

– Provide a state-of-the-art learning environment that meets academic needs while promoting access and sustainability Priority #4: Engagement and Collaboration – Expand collaborations and improve communications to further engage the community in the mission of MCC

– Expand collaborations and improve communications to further engage the community in the mission of MCC Priority #5: Culture and Equity – Strengthen our culture of inclusion, equity, accountability, safety, and well-being

The institutional priorities were determined during the 2016-17 academic year when 180 volunteers from Muskegon, Ottawa, and Newaygo counties worked together to develop the “Muskegon Community College 2017-2022 Strategic Plan: Successful Students, Successful Communities.” The integrated plan defines 25 institutional goals that will be met over the five-year implementation period. The third year of implementation concluded on June 30, 2020.

The annual community summits are an important component in ensuring that our strategic plan continues to be a “strategic plan for the community, by the community.”

For more information on MCC’s strategic planning process, visit www.muskegoncc.edu/strategicplan or contact Tina Dee at tina.dee@muskegoncc.edu.