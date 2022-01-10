MCC Postpones Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast to June 10

Muskegon Community College is postponing its 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast which was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, until June 10, 2022.

“Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases within our area, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule this important event in the life of our community,”said Dr. Dale K. Nesbary, who is MCC’s president and a MLK Unity Breakfast committee member.“Each year, we look forward to this wonderful tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the lessons learned and shared by the keynote speakers.”

Donna Brazile, who is a Washington D.C. political strategist and regular national news contributor, will remain as the keynote speaker.

Any ticket purchased for the Jan. 14 breakfast will be honored at the rescheduled event. Those who would like a refund should contact dan.rinsema-sybenga@muskegoncc.edu.