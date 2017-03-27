The Muskegon Community College Experiential Learning Program is offering a tour of two Dearborn, MI historical institutions – the Henry Ford Museum and the Ford Assembly Plant – on Friday, March 31. The bus will leave from the MCC main campus at 6:30 a.m. and return at 8:30 p.m.

The cost of the trip is $85 per person and includes motor coach travel and admission fees to the museum. Participants are responsible for paying for their own meals. Interested persons should contact the MCC Social Sciences Department at (231) 777-0380. Cash, checks or credit/debit cards are accepted.

The first stop will be the Henry Ford Museum, founded and funded by one of the most prominent industrialists in the United States. The Henry Ford Museum is one of the premier museums in the nation. With a focus on the industrial revolution and the transformation on the American economy, we will explore how America was transformed in the late 1800s and 1900s. See automobiles, machines and furniture from the last 200 years on our visit.

No visit to Dearborn would be complete without a stop at the Ford Assembly Plant. We will take a factory tour of the plant where the Ford F-150 truck is assembled. You will experience the fabrication and assembly of the most popular pickup truck in the USA. This will give you a better appreciation for the economic strength of the auto industry and its impact on our state of Michigan.