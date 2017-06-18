The MCC Center for Experiential Learning, in collaboration with the Fr. Phil Legacy Project, is sponsoring “All Things Chicago!” which includes a trip to four historic and cultural icons in “The Windy City” on Friday, June 23.

The bus departs from St. Francis de Sales Church parking lot, 2929 McCracken, at 6:30 a.m. with stops at the Richard Driehaus Museum; the Shrine of Mother Cabrini; the Lincoln Park Conservatory; and Holy Name Cathedral. Also included is a surprise stop at a venerable Chicago eatery. The bus returns to Muskegon at approximately 10 p.m.

The cost of the trip is $125 per person and includes round-trip luxury motor coach accommodations to Chicago, all venue admissions, guides and narrators, and a box lunch at the Shrine of Mother Cabrini. Dinner is not included. Seating is limited. Call (231) 777-0364 for details and to make reservations.

The featured stops are: