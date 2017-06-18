The MCC Center for Experiential Learning, in collaboration with the Fr. Phil Legacy Project, is sponsoring “All Things Chicago!” which includes a trip to four historic and cultural icons in “The Windy City” on Friday, June 23.
The bus departs from St. Francis de Sales Church parking lot, 2929 McCracken, at 6:30 a.m. with stops at the Richard Driehaus Museum; the Shrine of Mother Cabrini; the Lincoln Park Conservatory; and Holy Name Cathedral. Also included is a surprise stop at a venerable Chicago eatery. The bus returns to Muskegon at approximately 10 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $125 per person and includes round-trip luxury motor coach accommodations to Chicago, all venue admissions, guides and narrators, and a box lunch at the Shrine of Mother Cabrini. Dinner is not included. Seating is limited. Call (231) 777-0364 for details and to make reservations.
The featured stops are:
- Richard Driehaus Museum
Located just steps away from the hustle of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, the Museum immerses visitors in Gilded Age-era decorative arts, design, and architecture, all in the culturally and historically significant setting of one of the grandest residential buildings of 19th-century Chicago, the Samuel M. Nickerson Mansion. With one of the largest Tiffany glass collections in the world and period pieces going back to Victorian era, you will find yourself yearning for the late 1890s.
- Shrine of Mother Cabrini
The National Shrine of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini was built in 1955 to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Mother Cabrini, who 10 years earlier had been canonized as America’s first citizen-saint. In the 67 years she lived, Mother Cabrini founded 67 different institutions of care worldwide, several here in Chicago. Known as the Universal Patron Saint of Immigrants for her tireless work helping Italian immigrants everywhere, she is also considered one of the most influential women in Chicago history.
- Lincoln Park Conservatory
Step inside and be transported to another place and time! We invite you to take a journey to the Lincoln Park Conservatory where you will find tropical palms and ancient ferns right in the heart of Lincoln Park. Designed both to showcase exotic plants and grow the thousands of plants needed for use in the parks, the Conservatory offers visitors a tropical experience within its four display houses: Palm House, Fern Room, Orchid House, and Show House, which is home to the annual flower shows. This historic facility continues to provide an escape to nature to the millions that live in and visit Chicago. No matter the time of year, Lincoln Park Conservatory is always green and lush.
- Holy Name Cathedral
In the beginning Holy Name was not a cathedral church. The history of Holy Name Cathedral Parish is as much the story of Catholic immigrants and their new city, Chicago, as it is the story of bishops and seminaries. The Chicago Fire, the Chicago Subway, and most importantly, the dynamic changes within the city’s population and the Church itself, all left their mark on the Holy Name community.