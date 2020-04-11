Our commitment at MCC Lakeshore Fitness Center is to support a healthy and active lifestyle for our members. Our community goes beyond the walls of our center. We can’t wait to see all of you once we reopen. Until then, let’s MOVE TOGETHER. Being physically active helps to increase immunity, improve your mood, increase heart and lung capacity, and feel good! Spark Your Movement Rules: Your goal is to move at least 150 minutes each week, for 4 consecutive weeks. Keep track of your progress using your Spark Your Movement challenge card. Here’s how: Download your challenge card at mccfitnesscenter.com/spark- movement/ Complete one row of challenges per week. Fill in the number of minutes accomplished, and the date completed. Exercises do not need to be completed in order, you just need to complete 150 minutes each week. Complete this challenge and submit your card to us once we reopen. You’ll be entered into a drawing to win a one-year membership!* Movement Tips of the Week Identify your “why” – it’s more than just a number on the scale. Do you want to be able to run with your children/grandchildren? Set a healthy example for others by doing? Lower blood pressure? Identifying your why can help keep you motivated when things get tough. Keep a Journal – tracking and writing your workouts down help keep you more accountable with your activity. Pay attention to your thoughts – they’re powerful! Encourage yourself with positivity! You can do this, you will feel better when you do! This is week 1 of the challenge, have fun and KEEP MOVING! Connect with us on our Facebook page to let us know how you’re doing. We’d love to hear about you